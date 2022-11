Not Available

In this once-lost, now-found live concert from 1984, the Grammy-winning Winans share the stage with Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Commissioned for a memorable evening of gospel music at the Premier Center in Sterling Heights, Mich. Songs in the set list include "Amazing Grace," "Peace Be Still," "You Are Everything," "Restoration," "You've Got a Friend," "So Good to Know," "What Can I Do?" and "I Don't Want My Labor to Be in Vain."