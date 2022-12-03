Not Available

A boy is on a journey. Things have strayed from their course without anyone knowing why. The unsettling landscape he makes his way through is both real and imaginary. The ruins he plays among and the enigmatic figures he encounters there are threatening and welcoming in turn. They teach him how to become who he is; the half-remembered fragments of the past that somehow return to him. ‘The Wind Blew On’ shows us scenes of a life lived after the end of the world has taken place, and the search for an escape from this fate.