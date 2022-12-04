The Wind Carpet

Not Available

Japan and Iran are not in close relationship. More than 4 centuries ago, however, Persian carpets were used in the festival of Takayama, a historic city in mountainous area of Honsyu. A man planned to resume the carpet in the festival, and asked Kinue, a Persian carpet designer, to design it. Kinue's husband, Makoto, is a carpet importer. They send the design to Iran to weave the carpet. But just before Makoto goes to Iran to receive the carpet, Kinue dies of a traffic accident. A month before the festival, Makoto went to Isphahan, Iran, to receive the carpet. He brings his daughter Sakura, who does not open her heart after she lost her mother. To surprise, the carpet production has not even started. It will take 3 months from the start. For Makoto it means he betrays not only the festival planners but also his late wife.