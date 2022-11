Not Available

A young man who lives in Xiaoyanggang dreams of martyrdom, but he is blind and can only sneak into the market by swindling. One day, Rakshasa attacked Xiaoyanggang, and his mother, who was dependent on him, suddenly disappeared. Lang Ming had to embark on the road of finding the truth. After a wave of unrest, ancient gods and beasts are in danger, and the legendary chivalrous also appear before them. Lang Ming embarks on a journey of adventure that will change his life...