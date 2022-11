Not Available

A young man, Peter, returns home in the middle of the night after a long journey. He returns to his home, to his parents. At the same time, he is also returning to his long-term girlfriend, who, during this time, has given birth to their daughter Vita. Peter is determined that his journey has come to the end, and that he will settle down and stay at home. Yet, he quickly realizes that a decision is easier to accept than to actualize it.