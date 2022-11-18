Not Available

The Wind Sculpted Land is a film about Estonian nature. The nature of this Northern country might not seem anything special at a first glance, but digging deeper one can find true gems. Flooded meadows, coastline, bogs altogether with wild animals and flocks of migrating birds are actually small worlds on their own. Even more, the very same nature has held and sculpted the character of the people living here. The film was made during 2015-2018, it took more than 400 days out on the field filming birds, animals and different landscapes. Filming took place in different parts of Estonia, mainly in natural parks. The Wind Sculpted Land is truly a magical journey to Estonia´s unique and scenic nature. The film is part of a film programme dedicated to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.