The Windmill is a quirky and endearing love story about 20 year old Hendri, who arrives on the doorstep of a retirement village to live with his grandfather. Shortly after arriving, Hendri is taken under the wing of an elderly neighbour who forces him to take regular baths at her house. One night, Hendri follows three figures into the forest and finds a peculiar sight - elderly folks diving into a dam, a windmill rising from its moonlit centre. A beautiful young girl appears from amongst the trees in the darkness and introduces herself as Margot. Hendri is immediately smitten with this mysterious girl, and Margot is equally taken with Hendri.As Hendri's and Margot's summer romance blossoms, it soon becomes clear that all is not what it seems in this unusual village.