The Window Cleaner

A porter is endeavoring to clean the windows of a store, when a rather stout lady begins to shake rugs from a window higher up. The porter is annoyed at this, and seizing the rug, gives it a tremendous pull, dragging the lady from the second story window to the sidewalk. She jumps to her feet, more angry than hurt, and to get even, pulls the porter and ladder over backwards; but he is evidently made of India rubber, for as soon as he strikes the ground the ladder bounds upright again with him on the top. He then empties a large pail of water on the housekeeper's head to cool her temper. A very humorous film.