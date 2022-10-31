Not Available

Building on the award winning success of The Windsurfing Movie (2007), Poor Boyz Productions gives a glimpse into the future of windsurfing through the eyes of Red Bull athlete Levi Siver. X-Dance Film Festival 'Best Director' winner Johnny DeCesare and water-cinematographer Jace Panebianco, spent three years in production and filmed in seven countries in search of windsurfing's new frontier. The Windsurfing Movie II expands on the story lines of The Windsurfing Movie with legendary Red Bull riders Jason Polakow, Robby Naish and featuring 16-year-old phenom Kai Lenny. Through interactions with windsurfing's rich cast of characters, Levi Siver learns that sometimes you have to go further afield to find the best wind and waves--and to eventually find the best in yourself.