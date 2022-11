Not Available

The Winery Dogs – Richie Kotzen (lead vocals/guitar), Mike Portnoy (drums), Billy Sheehan (bass) – have performed 200 shows around the world since their inception in 2013. After the release of their second album, the critically-acclaimed, HOT STREAK, released in October, 2015, they toured the world yet again. In South America, where the rock ‘n’ roll fans are particularly passionate, the band filmed and recorded a full live show for the first time ever!