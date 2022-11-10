1976

The Wing and the Thigh

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1976

Studio

Les Films Christian Fechner

Charles Duchemin, a well-known gourmet and publisher of a famous restaurant guide, is waging a war against fast food entrepreneur Tri- catel to save the French art of cooking. After having agreed to appear on a talk show to show his skills in naming food and wine by taste, he is confronted with two disasters: his son wants to become a clown rather than a restaurant tester and he, the famous Charles Duchemin, has lost his taste!

Cast

ColucheGérard Duchemin
Claude GensacMarguerite #1
Ann ZachariasMarguerite #2
Julien GuiomarJacques Tricatel
Georges ChamaratLe doyen des académiciens
Fernand GuiotDubreuil

