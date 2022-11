Not Available

Famed screenwriter Shen Chiang got one of his very first chances to direct his own script with this exciting action adventure. His story is suitably thrilling: if villains "Winged Tiger" Teng Fei and "Underworld King" Yin Te-lung combine their kung-fu knowledge, the "Martial Arts World" will be plunged into chaos. That evil union is set to occur at the marriage of Yin's sister to Teng. Can this dangerous duo be stopped before one says "I do"?