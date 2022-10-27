Not Available

The Wings of the Kirin

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FILM FACE

A man's body is found under the statue of a winged kirin in the Nihombashi area of Tokyo. A suspect named Yashima has a car accident and falls unconscious while he is attempting to run away. Yashima's lover Kaori comes from Fukushima and tells detectives that he is absolutely not a criminal. Meanwhile, Detective Kyoichiro Kaga's (Hiroshi Abe) investigates and uncovers a point of contact between the dead body and Yashima. A hidden fact of the victim is revealed which even his children did not know about...

Cast

Yui AragakiKaori Nakahara
Meisa KurokiAmi aoyama
Kiichi NakaiTakeaki Aoyagi
Tori MatsuzakaYuto Aoyagi
Rena TanakaTokiko Kanamori
Masaki SudaTomoyuki Yoshinaga

View Full Cast >

Images