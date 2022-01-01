The Wings of the Sun

Not Available

For nearly ten years, faced with the enormous energy challenges of our world, two men met about a crazy dream: to fly by use of the sun's energy, and demonstrate that progress can be achieved by using clean energy and solar power. They are called Bertrand Piccard and André Borschberg. The two of them dreamed of this plane, the flying symbol of human knowledge at the service of renewable energy. On July 7, 2010, the plane leaves the hangar at last to deploy its wings in the sun and attempt a challenge that nobody thought possible in aviation: flying day and night for 26 hours without stopping, using only solar power.