Three interwoven stories: that of a young man who longs to be a champion of the Santos Laguna soccer team; that of a leader of the fan club who is overcome by despair when he loses his life-long job; and that of one of the team managers who finds out he has a terminal illness. Through these specifics, the story of the successful career of the Santos Laguna as a symbol of a region of Guerrero with lots of heart unfolds.