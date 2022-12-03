Not Available

An original George Washington's Mount Vernon production and its second animated feature presentation. This 27-minute documentary examines one of the pivotal moments in the American Revolution. Through authentic re-enactments, period paintings, and 3Dtabletop game-style animation, The Winter Patriots explores the desperate gamble made by General Washington and how his men battled weather and one of the mightiest armies on the planet to keep the American dream of Independence alive.