1927

The Wise Wife

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 22nd, 1927

Studio

DeMille Pictures Corporation

John Blaisdell, a stolid businessman married for 10 years, concludes that romantic love is a thing of the past for him. His wife, Helen, a very domestic and conservative woman, invites Jenny Lou, a young southern girl, as her houseguest, and the girl flirts with John; she is conspicuously unsuccessful until she pretends to faint on the golf course and the unsuspecting victim finds her in his arms.

Cast

Phyllis HaverHelen Blaisdell
Fred WaltonHelen's father
Jacqueline LoganJenny Lou
Joseph StrikerCarter Fairfax
Robert BolderJason, The Butler
Tom MooreJohn Blaisdell

