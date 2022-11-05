The Wise Wife

John Blaisdell, a stolid businessman married for 10 years, concludes that romantic love is a thing of the past for him. His wife, Helen, a very domestic and conservative woman, invites Jenny Lou, a young southern girl, as her houseguest, and the girl flirts with John; she is conspicuously unsuccessful until she pretends to faint on the golf course and the unsuspecting victim finds her in his arms.
|Phyllis Haver
|Helen Blaisdell
|Fred Walton
|Helen's father
|Jacqueline Logan
|Jenny Lou
|Joseph Striker
|Carter Fairfax
|Robert Bolder
|Jason, The Butler
|Tom Moore
|John Blaisdell
