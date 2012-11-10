2012

The Wishing Tree

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Professor Evan Farnsworth is a widower who works tirelessly at a prestigious boarding school in Maine, dedicating all his time to helping his students believe in themselves. Accepting a job to teach the students left behind during Christmas vacation, including talented scholarship student Juliet, nerdy outcast Albert and privileged bad boy Drew, Farnsworth quickly faces a challenge when Drew gets into trouble. Upset his wealthy parents ditched him for a Paris skiing vacation, he takes his anger out on the neighboring town’s ancient Wishing Tree, a bare tree decorated with handwritten notes containing the townspeople’s greatest holiday wishes. A much loved tradition, it doubles as a fundraiser for needy families, depending on donations from eager wish-makers. Drew's troublemaking eventually threatens Farnsworth's job, but with the help of the town and the special Wishing Tree, Farnsworth discovers that anything is possible.

Cast

Erica CerraClarissa Vance
Carrie GenzelAmanda Breen
Richard HarmonAndrew Breen
Amitai MarmorsteinAlbert Nevins
Emmalyn EstradaJuliet Espinoza
Teryl RotheryMadelyn Guthrie

View Full Cast >

Images