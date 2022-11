Not Available

A weary cyclist settles down for a sleep at the roadside, only to dream that he has bumped into a witch. The witch waves her wand causing the bicycle to run backwards. When the cyclist tries to remonstrate, he is turned into a shabby workman, while his bicycle appears high up in the branches of a tree. The witch changes into a young lady who then rides off on the bicycle having brought it down from the tree. The cyclist wakes from his dream and goes on his way.