After 300 years of seeking revenge on the Hekate Family through The Hekate Chronicles, Bertrand Guilladot's ghost, a Catholic Priest from Dijon, France in 1742, who sold his soul to the devil through witchcraft, has finally met his match. Azar Francis Hekate, today's most powerful sorcerer, feeds souls to the demon, Paymon, the master of infernal ceremonies, who lives within his wife, Sabazios. When Bertrand stumbles upon his witchery, Azar is in for the battle of his life.