White Cloud, the war chief of the Seminoles of the Everglades, in the beginning of the last century, starts a war on the "whites," for the brutal and unprovoked murder of his brother. The first victim, Seth Thomas, a young settler, is killed, and Dora, his wife, becomes insane as she discovers the death of her husband and the loss of her two-year-old baby, carried away by the squaw of White Cloud. Dora has been left for dead by the Indians. Fifteen years elapse and Dora has been haunted by one idea, to kill every Seminole she could. She is called the "Witch of the Everglades," and is an object of superstitious terror to the Indians.