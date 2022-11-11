The Witch: Part 2. The Other One

Not Available

In this sequel to the popular Korean sci-fi action thriller THE WITCH: SUBVERSION, the story moves away from a confined secret lab and out into the real world. After a mysterious girl emerges as the sole survivor of a bloody raid on the research facility behind the top-secret Witch Program, she is rescued by a pair of civilians who soon realize the girl is both very powerful and in very grave danger. However, as the assassins tasked with locating and silencing the girl move ever closer, the lives of everyone around her fall under increasingly great peril.