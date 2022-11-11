Not Available

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One

  • Action
  • Mystery
  • Thriller

Director

Park Hoon-jung

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Korea

In this sequel to the popular Korean sci-fi action thriller THE WITCH: SUBVERSION, the story moves away from a confined secret lab and out into the real world. After a mysterious girl emerges as the sole survivor of a bloody raid on the research facility behind the top-secret Witch Program, she is rescued by a pair of civilians who soon realize the girl is both very powerful and in very grave danger. However, as the assassins tasked with locating and silencing the girl move ever closer, the lives of everyone around her fall under increasingly great peril.

Cast

신시아Girl
Park Eun BinKyung-hee
Seo Eun-suJo-hyun
Jin GooYong-doo
Seong yoo-binDae-gil
Jo Min-sooDr. Baek

