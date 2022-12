Not Available

WITCHES OF BUSHWICK is inspired by #WitchesofInstagram one of social media's darker and most trending sub-cultures. The film talks about the people behind the hashtag, blending horror and satire to produce a biting critique of social media. The short film centers around a young woman who is about to be initiated into a modern coven. When things - inevitably - start to go wrong, however, the witchy influencers find that they are no match for the actual supernatural.