The Withering

Hung, a 40-year-old security guard of a commercial building, lives in a cramped sub-divided flat with his wife, Ping, a part-time waitress in a Cha Chaan Teng, and son, Pak Yin. Amidst all the struggles for affordable accommodation, Hung never succumbs and hopes they will eventually move into a public housing unit. Yet, the lives of three get even rougher when Ping finds herself pregnant while they are being forced to leave but unable to find a new flat. Meanwhile, Pak Yin chooses to endure silently for the sake of his parents. Trapped in such a vicious cycle, are love and companionship the way to resolve?