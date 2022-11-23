Not Available

A dramatic presentation of how innocent people become ensnared by the Watchtower Society. An inside look at how the Jehovah's Witnesses recruit, brainwash, and train new members.The Witness at Your Door is a compelling, fast-moving drama which presents an inside look at how the Jehovah's Witnesses recruit, train and exercise mind-control over their members. Based on true-life experiences, this powerful and humorous DVD follows one man's story from beginning to end. Joe Simpson becomes a convert to the "Watchtower Society" at a vulnerable time in his life. But he is eventually freed from the organization after the real Jesus of the Bible is presented to him by a caring Christian. When you watch this DVD, we know you will want to see the exciting sequel, The Witness Goes Out.