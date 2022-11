Not Available

Having just returned from fighting in World War II, Kevin (Tony Finn) throws himself into the art of making lots of money. His big scheme? To bring televisions into every household in his hometown. To this end, he's decided to open Kevin's TV World on bustling Osbourne Street, hoping the store will start raking in the big bucks immediately. But when the sets fail to leave the shop fast enough, Kevin must come up with an alternative plan.