2007

The Wizard of Gore

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 21st, 2007

Studio

In the darkly phantasmagorical world of the carnival magician and sideshow hypnotist, the gruesome "illusions" of Montag the Magnificent are unique in that they seem to become retroactive reality long after the the tricks are done. Is it coincidence, or circumstantial evidence of the world's most diabolically ingenious murders? When an underground journalist begins to investigate the strange deaths, the truth proves to be far more bizarre and disturbing than anything he or his readers might have imagined.

Cast

Crispin GloverMontag the Magnificent
Brad DourifDr. Chong
Kip PardueEdmund Bigelow
Jeffrey CombsThe Geek
Joshua John MillerJinky
Garz ChanAnnie

