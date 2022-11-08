Not Available

The Videoinstallation "The Wizard of Oz experiment" by Dennis Neuschaefer-Rube shows the movie „The Wizard of Oz“ 5829 times side by side. The movies are arranged in rows from left to right and time shifted by exactly one second each. The video starts at the top left, with the first second of the film and finishes bottom right with the last second of the film. The projection is in a continuous loop that repeats every 98 minutes. A computer voice speaks the whole subtitles of the film „The Wizard of Oz.“ in a 68-minute loop.