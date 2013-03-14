The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex

The Russo family and friends are headed to Tuscany, Italy, to meet their long lost relatives... but when Alex tries to prove she's more than a seemingly carefree young Wizard, she inadvertently conjures a spell that creates a Good Alex and an Evil Alex. When Evil Alex gets roped into a charming young wizard's foreboding plan to take over the world, Good Alex must find a way to save her family and humankind, which leads to a monumental battle between the two versions of herself - all atop the Tower of Pisa.
|Jake T. Austin
|Max Russo
|Jennifer Stone
|Harper Finkle
|Maria Canals-Barrera
|Theresa Russo
|David DeLuise
|Jerry Russo
|Gregg Sulkin
|Mason Greyback
|Beau Mirchoff
|Dominic
