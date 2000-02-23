2000

The Wog Boy

  • Comedy

February 23rd, 2000

Film Victoria

Steve liked Celia from the moment they met. But following a clash with her boss, Raelene Beagle-Thorpe, Minister for Employment, he finds himself on national television branded as Australia's biggest dole bludger. Now Steve has to prove to Celia, to himself, and to the whole country, that there's more to him than meets the eye. With a little help from his friends, he might just do it.

Lucy BellCelia O'Brien
Vince ColosimoFrank
Abi TuckerAnnie O'Brien
Geraldine TurnerRaelene Beagle-Thorpe
Stephen CurryNathan
John BarresiDomenic

