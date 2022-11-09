The Wolf of Debt

Not Available

Bruce Marsden, a former millionaire fallen on bad times, marries Helen Stanhope against her mother's wishes. The ambitious Mrs. Stanhope encourages Anthony Stuart, a rich broker and rejected suitor of her daughter, to win Helen away from Marsden, and Stuart consequently hires Marsden to work in his firm. As Marsden works, Stuart lavishes his attentions on Helen, who sternly rejects all his advances. Undaunted, Stuart sends Marsden away on a business trip and invites Helen to attend an elegant reception.