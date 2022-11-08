The Wolf\'s Bride

Not Available

The story of a short but intense friendship between two very different women in Berlin. Mascha, in her mid-30’s, worked as a television editor for years before dropping out to make two self-financed and unexpectedly successful theatrical films. At the moment, she is taking a break – she’s run out of ideas. Her plight is made worse by her boyfriend Frank’s unsympathetic attitude. He is a head of production, from a working class background, an unscrupulous career man, and won’t tolerate an unsuccessful woman around him. In the midst of this exasperating mess, Mascha meets the ‘’wolf girl’’, Dennis, a young black rebel who works as a cleaner in a theater. The girl fascinates Mascha and she finally breaks her long, loveless relationship with frank so she can spend more time with Dennis. The two women move in together: Mascha because she wants to turn the simple ‘’wild’’ Dennis into a more sedate person, and Dennis because she has secret hopes of finding human warmth and shelter.