The Wolves of Kromer

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

First Run Features

Once upon a time in the village of Kromer lived two beautiful young wolves. Cocksure Gabriel takes newcomer Seth under his paw and helps reconcile him to the vilification associated with being a wolf. They fall head-over-heels in puppy love, playing together around picturesque waterfalls, secluded woodlands, and moonlit lakes. One day a wicked old crone and her goofy sidekick kill their mistress, frame the wolves, and incite a torch-bearing mob of religious zealots to seek vengeance on the hapless pair. But who will live happily ever after?

Cast

Lee WilliamsSeth
Rita DaviesFanny
Margaret TownerMrs. Drax
Kevin MooreThe Priest

