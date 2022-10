Not Available

Edit from Sjöskogen in Dalsland, Sweden was born deaf. She lived alone in a cabin in the woods her whole life. She got money from many different jobs here and there and she was never a nuisance to society. But many mean spirited rumours were spread about Edit and when she died, 92 years old in 2010, no one had really known her. Rebecka Rasmusson started digging in the history of Edit's life. This is what she found.