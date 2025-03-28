2025

The Woman in the Yard

  • Horror
  • Mystery
  • Drama

Director

Jaume Collet-Serra

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 2025

Studio

Blumhouse Productions

Ramona becomes crippled by grief after her husband dies in a car accident, leaving her to care for her two children alone in her rural farmhouse. Her sadness soon turns to fear when a spectral woman in black appears on her front lawn, warning her 'today's the day'. As the mysterious figure creeps closer and closer to the house, Ramona realizes she must protect her children from the evil who simply won't leave them alone.

Cast

Danielle DeadwylerRamona
Okwui Okpokwasili
Russell Hornsby
Peyton JacksonBen

View Full Cast >

Images