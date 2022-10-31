Not Available

The Woman of Fire 82

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shin Han Films

This is a remake of the classic "The Housemaid" (aka Hayo). This time it takes place on a chicken farm run by the wife. This gives a new animal horror to add to Kim's trademark rats (see The Insect Woman). Kim also gives the philandering husband a clock fetish. Before he has sex with the maid for the first time, he winds up a wall of clocks. These chime the hour in a cacophonous crescendo that matches the pace of their sexual passion. As in the first movie, most of the characters are murdered or commit suicide, including the children

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images