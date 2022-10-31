The Woman of Fire 82

Not Available

This is a remake of the classic "The Housemaid" (aka Hayo). This time it takes place on a chicken farm run by the wife. This gives a new animal horror to add to Kim's trademark rats (see The Insect Woman). Kim also gives the philandering husband a clock fetish. Before he has sex with the maid for the first time, he winds up a wall of clocks. These chime the hour in a cacophonous crescendo that matches the pace of their sexual passion. As in the first movie, most of the characters are murdered or commit suicide, including the children