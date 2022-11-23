The Woman of My Life

Not Available

Six year old Azad (a Kurd from Iraq) was engaged to his cousin Vian but after that the two kids were separated due to the political situation. At 19, Azad accidentally witnessed the murder of Vian's father and had to leave the country. On board the ship to Europe he met a beautiful girl and fell in love with her without recognizing that she was his fiancée Vian. Vian, on her part, did not reveal herself to him because she thought he had been involved in the murder of her father and she tried to suppress her feelings towards Azad.