Drama - It's 1982, and Midwestern housewife Joyce Jackson (Roseanne) is obsessed with Elvis Presley; she's even used the King of Rock and Roll's inspiration to turn her house into a wacky shrine. Convinced Presley's still alive, Joyce concocts a plan to find and meet him, and enlists her on-again, off-again husband (Tom Arnold) to help. Bill Bixby directed this comedy, which also features Cynthia Gibb and Sally Kirkland. - Roseanne Barr, Tom Arnold, Cynthia Gibb