The Woman Who Loved Men

Not Available

Every so often a woman arrives on the scene whose insatiable need for constant erotic fulfillment goes beyond the norm and creates a new definition for the word Nymphomania. Linda is such a woman. Her continual carnal cravings would eventually reach a level where literally every waking moment of her day is consumed by the unending pursuit of any and every possible form of ecstasy. Men would still stand in line, waiting to taste her deeply satisfying thrusts of pleasure. This mindless obsession, this unstoppable ride on the throws of intense, wanton lust would ultimately do her in, in a manner on one who knew her, and there were a lot who knew her, would believe. This is the story of Linda and the rare, beautiful creatures who, like her, live only to be loved, and return that love in a way so physically exciting, so over whelmingly orgasmic, that to spend a night with her was the erotic crescendo of a lifetime.