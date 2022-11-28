Not Available

In "The Women and Bergman," a number of prominent Ingmar Bergman actresses; Gunnel Lindblom, Bibbi Andersson, Pernilla August, and Ellen Klinga discuss their work with Bergman in film and theater. We are given a unique portrait of Ingmar Bergman as a personal instructor and coach, and as a human being, spanning from the earlier years in the 1950’s through his last theater productions fifty years later. Renowned Swedish film critic Nils Petter Sundgren, who has followed Ingmar Bergman throughout his career, hosts the program.