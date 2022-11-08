The Women of Brewster Place

Not Available

Based on the novel by Gloria Naylor, in which a group of strong-willed women who live in the same rundown housing project located on Brewster Place, and tells about their lives as they struggle against racism, poverty and troublesome men through three decades. Release Note for this version: IMDB gives the runtime of the original film at 200 mins. Presumably this was the version that was broadcast on TV. Other versions are available on DVD with runtimes around 180 minutes and those versions have been criticised for poor editing. This version has been edited to 150 minutes. Therefore it may be suitable for viewers who like the story told at a slightly faster pace.