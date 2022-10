Not Available

“Women of the Bible” will examine the stories of Eve, Sara, Rehab, Mary Magdalene and Mother Mary and feature interviews with Christine Caine and Priscilla Shirer, co-founders of Going Beyond Ministries; Victoria Osteen, co-Pastor of Lakewood Church; Eva Rodriguez of the Latino Evangelical Women’s Assn; Kay Warren, co-founder of Saddleback Church; and Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.