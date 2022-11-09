The Women's Happy Time Commune

Not Available

The first all-women Western. Set in a fictional 1850, the movie is about one woman's attempt to recruit others for an all-women commune. "..a Warholesque frolic" -- Daphne Davis, Women's Wear Daily " Some great comments about women, men and the pros and cons of living with either." -- Women & Film: International Festival, 1973 "A group of wonderfully idiosyncratic women improvise characters close to their real lives and fantasy lives. Funny, ambling, off-handedly lyrical, the film....is above all excellent for sharing warm feelings in a group." -- Ms. magazine