The Wonder

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Sebastián Lelio

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Screen Ireland

Set in the Irish Midlands in 1859 as an English nurse, Lib Wright, goes to a tiny village to observe what some see as a medical anomaly and others a miracle, that a girl has survived without food for months. Tourists flock to see 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, and a journalist has come to cover the sensation as two strangers transform each other’s lives in a story of love pitted against evil.

Cast

Florence PughLib Wright
Tom BurkeWilliam Byrne
Niamh AlgarKitty
Elaine CassidyRosaleen O'Donnell
Kíla Lord CassidyAnna O'Donnell
Toby JonesDr. McBrearty

