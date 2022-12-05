The Wonder

Set in the Irish Midlands in 1859 as an English nurse, Lib Wright, goes to a tiny village to observe what some see as a medical anomaly and others a miracle, that a girl has survived without food for months. Tourists flock to see 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, and a journalist has come to cover the sensation as two strangers transform each other’s lives in a story of love pitted against evil.
|Florence Pugh
|Lib Wright
|Tom Burke
|William Byrne
|Niamh Algar
|Kitty
|Elaine Cassidy
|Rosaleen O'Donnell
|Kíla Lord Cassidy
|Anna O'Donnell
|Toby Jones
|Dr. McBrearty
