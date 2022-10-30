The Wonder Girls

Not Available

Wonder girls have arrived, and they are taking New York city by storm! The girls arrive in New York city to prepare for their U.S. tour but because of their fun, mischievous personalities they enter themselves into the Apollo Amateur Competition under the stage name, "The Asian Invasion". Their amazing performance wins them a spot in the finals but also stirs up trouble with the reigning champs... The School Gyrls. Join Yenny, Yubin, Sun, Sohee, and Lim on this hilarious journey as they navigate their way through friendships, rivals, loyalty and crushes to prove they have what it takes to make it in the Big City. Written by Krystal M. Harris