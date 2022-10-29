The Wonder-Worker

Not Available

A special lab at the Institute of Information Technologies there existed since the times before Perestroika. They studied people’s extrasensory abilities, trying to explain in with the scientific point of view. That’s where Nikolay Arbenin and Viktor Stavitsky meet each other. Their confrontation startes firstly because of the woman’s heart, but it turns into the real “Psychic Challenge” which takes place not on the TV screen but in a real life. The confrontation of Nikolay and Viktor reaches its culmination in 1988-1989 – the period when extrasensory events and shows packed concert halls and took prime-time on the central TV channels.