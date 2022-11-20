Not Available

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is an imaginative, feature-length animated film, faithfully adaptied from the classic book by L. Frank Baum. In this brand new version, the limitations of live action film are transcended by fanciful full animation and whimsical narration. This version of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz contains scenes from the book not included in the MGM movie. The Lightyear Wizard of Oz series was featured exclusively on HBO. Now reacquaint your family with some of the best loved characters ever to dance the yellow brick road and into your heart in this colorful, timeless adventure.