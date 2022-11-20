Not Available

In the primeval redwood forests of California, the unspoiled serenity is threatened. In The Woods, somethingis going hump in the night. People are reporting odd noises and flashes of blinding light. Men who have neverlooked at other men find themselves overcome with raging hard ons and an irresistible need to suck, fuck orget fucked. And, people are disappearing! Some speculate that there are aliens in The Woods, abductingpeople. Could it be? And, could this be somehow related to the powerful, rough, gay erotic urges that arecoursing through these sexy studs’ veins? Award-winning director Tony Dimarco’s tale of sexual mystery continues in The Woods, Part 2 where thevictims are possessed by some unexplained force moving them to commit out-of-this-world acts of intense,hardcore, energized fucking, whenever and wherever opportunity presents itself.