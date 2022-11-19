Not Available

The Woodsman

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Moving Image Company

Mauro Bosque explores some of the most dangerous places in the world and sharing those adventures on his Internet reality show, HOMBRE Y TIERRA. In January of 2005 he sought out to explore the dense forests of Belize to search for a series of legendary caves which he believes were once home to a clan of historic Mayan warriors. While on that excursion, he disappeared without a trace. What happened during that three day hike has remained a mystery until the recent discovery of classified footage stolen from a Belezian government office.

Cast

