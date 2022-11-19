The Woodsman

Not Available

Mauro Bosque explores some of the most dangerous places in the world and sharing those adventures on his Internet reality show, HOMBRE Y TIERRA. In January of 2005 he sought out to explore the dense forests of Belize to search for a series of legendary caves which he believes were once home to a clan of historic Mayan warriors. While on that excursion, he disappeared without a trace. What happened during that three day hike has remained a mystery until the recent discovery of classified footage stolen from a Belezian government office.