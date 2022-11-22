The Woodsmaster Volume 03 Making And Using Your Outdoor Survival Kit

Not Available

What goes into a Survival kit, How to carry it. Discover how to make and use the amazing Mini Kit, it's so small it almost disappears in your pocket! The Maxi Kit, It's still small but it gives you so much to work with. Learn Wire Snares, Fishing tricks. A bee and a bird trap with a coffee can, animal hooks, the Delbow Pocket bow and arrow, the twitch up snare, tube tent tricks, a snare wire compass. Discover INNOVATION, and a bunch of special Woodsmaster tricks and techniques. This information can save your life!